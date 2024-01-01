Will you get into Elizabeth City State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into ECSU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for ECSU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

ECSU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into ECSU.

For a more detailed breakdown of Elizabeth City State University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 840.0 Average ACT 18.0 Average GPA 3.23

Is your high school GPA good enough for ECSU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at ECSU is 3.23 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. ECSU is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.