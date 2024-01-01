Will you get into Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into FIT.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for FIT’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
FIT Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into FIT.
For a more detailed breakdown of Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.3
Is your high school GPA good enough for FIT?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at FIT is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
FIT does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into FIT with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)
-
Will I get into FIT with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)
-
Will I get into FIT with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)
-
Will I get into FIT with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)
-
Will I get into FIT with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)
-
Will I get into FIT with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)
-
Will I get into FIT with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)
-
Will I get into FIT with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)