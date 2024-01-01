Will you get into Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into FIT.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for FIT’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

FIT Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into FIT.

For a more detailed breakdown of Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.3

Is your high school GPA good enough for FIT?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at FIT is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

FIT does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.