Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
  • Requirements
  • Deadlines
  • Decision Dates
  • Acceptance Rate
  • GPA Requirements
  • Additional Transfer Info for Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)
  • Will you enjoy Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) as a transfer student?
  • Final Verdict: How to transfer into Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)
  • Chances Calculator

Real Videos

$2,000 Scholarship

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Will you get accepted?

Predict now!

Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

This is the complete guide for transferring to FIT. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to FIT.

Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) chances calculator

This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college

Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages.

Your SAT Score
*optional
400
1600
my SAT
Your ACT Score
*optional
Select a Score
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
  • 16
  • 17
  • 18
  • 19
  • 20
  • 21
  • 22
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 26
  • 27
  • 28
  • 29
  • 30
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 34
  • 35
  • 36
    • Your GPA*
    on a 4.0 scale
    *or select a school below for a specific calculation
    Need chances at another college?

    I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.

    Watch the FIT CampusReel

    At FIT, 8.92% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.

    To read about regular admission requirements for Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), click here

    Can you transfer into Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

    FIT requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:

    Admission Item Required?
    High School Transcript Required of All
    College Transcript Required of All
    Essay or Personal Statement Required of All
    Interview Required of Some
    Standardized Test Scores Not Required
    Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required

    In addition to the above requirements, FIT also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.

    FIT requires a minimum of 12 credits.

    Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) chances calculator

    This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college

    Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages.

    Your SAT Score
    *optional
    400
    1600
    my SAT
    Your ACT Score
    *optional
    Select a Score
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
  • 16
  • 17
  • 18
  • 19
  • 20
  • 21
  • 22
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 26
  • 27
  • 28
  • 29
  • 30
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 34
  • 35
  • 36
    • Your GPA*
    on a 4.0 scale
    *or select a school below for a specific calculation
    Need chances at another college?

    Additionally, of the 1005 accepted transfer students, 763 students enrolled - that means the yield was 75.92%.

    FIT accepts 57 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

    Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

    FIT requires a minimum college GPA of 3.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.

    In addition, FIT requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.0.

    Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the FIT website for more info.
    FIT accepts 56.02% transfer applicants, which is competitive.

    To have a shot at transferring into FIT, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.3 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.43. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.

    The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of FIT students.

    25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average
    SAT Math 0 0 0
    SAT Reading 0 0 0
    2018 Total SAT Score 0 0 0
    25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average
    ACT Math 0 0 0
    ACT Reading 0 0 0
    2018 Total ACT Score 0 0 0

    Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)’s average SAT score is 0. To be a competitive applicant for Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

    What are the possible risks of transferring

    Related Schools for Transfering

    Transfering to American University (AU) Transfering to Howard University Transfering to Ramapo College Transfering to The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) Transfering to CUNY Lehman College Transfering to Fordham University (FU) Transfering to Marist College Transfering to University of Rochester Transfering to SUNY College at Oswego Transfering to Lehigh University
    2024 Loan Comparisons
    Compare lenders now.
    College Acceptance Calculator
    Will you get in to Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)?
    ©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved