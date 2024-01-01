Will you get into Fayetteville State University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Fayetteville State University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Fayetteville State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Fayetteville State University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Fayetteville State University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Fayetteville State University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|860.0
|Average ACT
|18.5
|Average GPA
|3.35
Is your high school GPA good enough for Fayetteville State University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Fayetteville State University is 3.35 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Fayetteville State University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Fayetteville State University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 88% chance of getting accepted at Fayetteville State University
-
Will I get into Fayetteville State University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 78% chance of getting accepted at Fayetteville State University
-
Will I get into Fayetteville State University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at Fayetteville State University
-
Will I get into Fayetteville State University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 74% chance of getting accepted at Fayetteville State University
-
Will I get into Fayetteville State University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at Fayetteville State University
-
Will I get into Fayetteville State University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at Fayetteville State University
-
Will I get into Fayetteville State University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at Fayetteville State University
-
Will I get into Fayetteville State University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 11% chance of getting accepted at Fayetteville State University