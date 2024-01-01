Will you get into Fayetteville State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Fayetteville State University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Fayetteville State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Fayetteville State University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Fayetteville State University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Fayetteville State University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 860.0 Average ACT 18.5 Average GPA 3.35

Is your high school GPA good enough for Fayetteville State University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Fayetteville State University is 3.35 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Fayetteville State University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.