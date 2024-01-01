Will you get into Ferrum College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Ferrum College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Ferrum College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Ferrum College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Ferrum College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Ferrum College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 885.0 Average ACT 18.0 Average GPA 3.02

Is your high school GPA good enough for Ferrum College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Ferrum College is 3.02 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Ferrum College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.