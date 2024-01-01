Will you get into Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into FAMU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for FAMU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
FAMU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into FAMU.
For a more detailed breakdown of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|955.0
|Average ACT
|20.5
|Average GPA
|3.4
Is your high school GPA good enough for FAMU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at FAMU is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and FAMU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into FAMU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 81% chance of getting accepted at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University
-
Will I get into FAMU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University
-
Will I get into FAMU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University
-
Will I get into FAMU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University
-
Will I get into FAMU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University
-
Will I get into FAMU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University
-
Will I get into FAMU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University
-
Will I get into FAMU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University