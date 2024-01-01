Will you get into Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into FAMU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for FAMU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

FAMU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into FAMU.

School Average Average SAT 955.0 Average ACT 20.5 Average GPA 3.4

Is your high school GPA good enough for FAMU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at FAMU is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and FAMU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.