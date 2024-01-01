Will you get into Florida Gulf Coast University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Florida Gulf Coast University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Florida Gulf Coast University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Florida Gulf Coast University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Florida Gulf Coast University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Florida Gulf Coast University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1055.0
|Average ACT
|24.0
|Average GPA
|3.87
Is your high school GPA good enough for Florida Gulf Coast University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Florida Gulf Coast University is 3.87 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Florida Gulf Coast University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Florida Gulf Coast University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 74% chance of getting accepted at Florida Gulf Coast University
-
Will I get into Florida Gulf Coast University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Florida Gulf Coast University
-
Will I get into Florida Gulf Coast University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Florida Gulf Coast University
-
Will I get into Florida Gulf Coast University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at Florida Gulf Coast University
-
Will I get into Florida Gulf Coast University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at Florida Gulf Coast University
-
Will I get into Florida Gulf Coast University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 24% chance of getting accepted at Florida Gulf Coast University
-
Will I get into Florida Gulf Coast University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 16% chance of getting accepted at Florida Gulf Coast University
-
Will I get into Florida Gulf Coast University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Florida Gulf Coast University