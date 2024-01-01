Will you get into Florida Gulf Coast University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Florida Gulf Coast University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Florida Gulf Coast University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Florida Gulf Coast University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Florida Gulf Coast University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Florida Gulf Coast University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1055.0 Average ACT 24.0 Average GPA 3.87

Is your high school GPA good enough for Florida Gulf Coast University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Florida Gulf Coast University is 3.87 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Florida Gulf Coast University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.