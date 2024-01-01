Will you get into Franciscan University of Steubenville?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Franciscan.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Franciscan’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Franciscan Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Franciscan.

For a more detailed breakdown of Franciscan University of Steubenville admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1165.0 Average ACT 25.5 Average GPA 3.77

Is your high school GPA good enough for Franciscan?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Franciscan is 3.77 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Franciscan is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.