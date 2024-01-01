Will you get into Franciscan University of Steubenville?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Franciscan.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Franciscan’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Franciscan Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Franciscan.
For a more detailed breakdown of Franciscan University of Steubenville admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1165.0
|Average ACT
|25.5
|Average GPA
|3.77
Is your high school GPA good enough for Franciscan?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Franciscan is 3.77 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Franciscan is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Franciscan with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at Franciscan University of Steubenville
Will I get into Franciscan with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at Franciscan University of Steubenville
Will I get into Franciscan with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at Franciscan University of Steubenville
Will I get into Franciscan with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at Franciscan University of Steubenville
Will I get into Franciscan with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 39% chance of getting accepted at Franciscan University of Steubenville
Will I get into Franciscan with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 27% chance of getting accepted at Franciscan University of Steubenville
Will I get into Franciscan with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 19% chance of getting accepted at Franciscan University of Steubenville
Will I get into Franciscan with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Franciscan University of Steubenville