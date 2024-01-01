Will you get accepted?

Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Franklin College of Indiana. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Franklin College of Indiana.

Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the Franklin College of Indiana CampusReel At Franklin College of Indiana, 8.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Franklin University Switzerland (FUS), click here

What are the transfer requirements for Franklin College of Indiana? Franklin College of Indiana requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Required of Some Standardized Test Scores Recommended of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Franklin College of Indiana also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Franklin College of Indiana requires a minimum of 30 credits.

What are Franklin University Switzerland (FUS)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Franklin College of Indiana transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline rolling Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Franklin University Switzerland (FUS)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Franklin College of Indiana received 37 transfer applicants. The school accepted 34 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Franklin College of Indiana is 91.89%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Franklin College of Indiana. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) transfer GPA requirements? Franklin College of Indiana requires a minimum college GPA of 0.00 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.

Additional Transfer Info for Franklin College of Indiana Franklin College of Indiana has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Franklin College of Indiana? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Franklin College of Indiana. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Franklin... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Franklin College of Indiana is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Franklin College of Indiana then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Franklin College of Indiana Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Franklin College of Indiana website for more info.

Franklin College of Indiana accepts 91.89% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Franklin College of Indiana, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.52 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.66. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Franklin College of Indiana students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 430 550 490 SAT Reading 420 530 475 2018 Total SAT Score 850 1080 965 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 18 25 21 ACT Reading 18 26 22 2018 Total ACT Score 36 51 43 Franklin University Switzerland (FUS)’s average SAT score is 965. To be a competitive applicant for Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

