Will you get into Franklin Pierce University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce.
For a more detailed breakdown of Franklin Pierce University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|935.0
|Average ACT
|21.0
|Average GPA
|2.91
Is your high school GPA good enough for Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce is 2.91 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 83% chance of getting accepted at Franklin Pierce University
-
Will I get into Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Franklin Pierce University
-
Will I get into Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Franklin Pierce University
-
Will I get into Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Franklin Pierce University
-
Will I get into Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 80% chance of getting accepted at Franklin Pierce University
-
Will I get into Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at Franklin Pierce University
-
Will I get into Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Franklin Pierce University
-
Will I get into Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at Franklin Pierce University