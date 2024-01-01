Will you get into Franklin Pierce University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce.

School Average Average SAT 935.0 Average ACT 21.0 Average GPA 2.91

Is your high school GPA good enough for Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce is 2.91 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.