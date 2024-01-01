Will you get accepted?

Franklin Pierce University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce.

Franklin Pierce University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce, 8.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Franklin Pierce University, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce? Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce requires a minimum of 3 credits.

What are Franklin Pierce University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Franklin Pierce University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce received 192 transfer applicants. The school accepted 98 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce is 51.04%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Franklin Pierce University transfer GPA requirements? Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce has noted the additional policies: Undergraduate transfers may accelerate degree programs through non-traditional forms of credit..

Will you enjoy transferring to Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Rindge... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce website for more info.

Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce accepts 51.04% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce, you should have a current GPA of at least 2.91 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.03. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Franklin Pierce College Franklin Pierce FPU Pierce students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 440 540 490 SAT Reading 430 530 480 2018 Total SAT Score 870 1070 970 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 17 23 20 ACT Reading 18 23 20 2018 Total ACT Score 35 46 40 Franklin Pierce University’s average SAT score is 970. To be a competitive applicant for Franklin Pierce University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

