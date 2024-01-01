Will you get into George Mason University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Mason.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Mason’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Mason Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Mason.
For a more detailed breakdown of George Mason University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1145.0
|Average ACT
|26.0
|Average GPA
|3.7
Is your high school GPA good enough for Mason?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Mason is 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
Mason does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Mason with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 68% chance of getting accepted at George Mason University
Will I get into Mason with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at George Mason University
Will I get into Mason with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at George Mason University
Will I get into Mason with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at George Mason University
Will I get into Mason with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at George Mason University
Will I get into Mason with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at George Mason University
Will I get into Mason with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 21% chance of getting accepted at George Mason University
Will I get into Mason with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at George Mason University