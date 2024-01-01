Will you get into George Mason University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Mason.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Mason’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Mason Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Mason.

For a more detailed breakdown of George Mason University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1145.0 Average ACT 26.0 Average GPA 3.7

Is your high school GPA good enough for Mason?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Mason is 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

Mason does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.