Will you get into Georgia Southern University (GSU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Georgia Southern University (GSU).
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Georgia Southern University (GSU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Georgia Southern University (GSU) Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Georgia Southern University (GSU).
For a more detailed breakdown of Georgia Southern University (GSU) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1105.0
|Average ACT
|23.0
|Average GPA
|3.36
Is your high school GPA good enough for Georgia Southern University (GSU)?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Georgia Southern University (GSU) is 3.36 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Georgia Southern University (GSU) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Georgia Southern University (GSU) with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at Georgia Southern University (GSU)
Will I get into Georgia Southern University (GSU) with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Georgia Southern University (GSU)
Will I get into Georgia Southern University (GSU) with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at Georgia Southern University (GSU)
Will I get into Georgia Southern University (GSU) with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 74% chance of getting accepted at Georgia Southern University (GSU)
Will I get into Georgia Southern University (GSU) with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at Georgia Southern University (GSU)
Will I get into Georgia Southern University (GSU) with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 42% chance of getting accepted at Georgia Southern University (GSU)
Will I get into Georgia Southern University (GSU) with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at Georgia Southern University (GSU)
Will I get into Georgia Southern University (GSU) with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 11% chance of getting accepted at Georgia Southern University (GSU)