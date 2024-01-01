Will you get into Georgia Southern University (GSU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Georgia Southern University (GSU).

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Georgia Southern University (GSU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Georgia Southern University (GSU) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Georgia Southern University (GSU).

School Average Average SAT 1105.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.36

Is your high school GPA good enough for Georgia Southern University (GSU)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Georgia Southern University (GSU) is 3.36 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Georgia Southern University (GSU) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.