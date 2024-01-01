Will you get into SUNY at Albany?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University at Albany SUNY.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University at Albany SUNY’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University at Albany SUNY Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University at Albany SUNY.

For a more detailed breakdown of SUNY at Albany admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1085.0 Average ACT 24.0 Average GPA 3.3

Is your high school GPA good enough for University at Albany SUNY?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University at Albany SUNY is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

University at Albany SUNY does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.