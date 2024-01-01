Will you get into SUNY at Albany?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University at Albany SUNY.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University at Albany SUNY’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
University at Albany SUNY Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into University at Albany SUNY.
For a more detailed breakdown of SUNY at Albany admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1085.0
|Average ACT
|24.0
|Average GPA
|3.3
Is your high school GPA good enough for University at Albany SUNY?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at University at Albany SUNY is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
University at Albany SUNY does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into University at Albany SUNY with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at SUNY at Albany
-
Will I get into University at Albany SUNY with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at SUNY at Albany
-
Will I get into University at Albany SUNY with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at SUNY at Albany
-
Will I get into University at Albany SUNY with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at SUNY at Albany
-
Will I get into University at Albany SUNY with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at SUNY at Albany
-
Will I get into University at Albany SUNY with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at SUNY at Albany
-
Will I get into University at Albany SUNY with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at SUNY at Albany
-
Will I get into University at Albany SUNY with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at SUNY at Albany