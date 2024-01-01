Will you get into Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into RIT.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for RIT’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
RIT Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into RIT.
For a more detailed breakdown of Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1230.0
|Average ACT
|28.5
|Average GPA
|3.6
Is your high school GPA good enough for RIT?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at RIT is 3.6 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and RIT is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into RIT with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
-
Will I get into RIT with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
-
Will I get into RIT with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
-
Will I get into RIT with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
-
Will I get into RIT with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
-
Will I get into RIT with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
-
Will I get into RIT with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
-
Will I get into RIT with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)