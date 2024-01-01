Will you get into Glenville State College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Glenville State College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Glenville State College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Glenville State College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Glenville State College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Glenville State College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 850.0 Average ACT 19.5 Average GPA 3.02

Is your high school GPA good enough for Glenville State College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Glenville State College is 3.02 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Glenville State College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.