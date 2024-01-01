Will you get into Gwynedd Mercy University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Gwynedd Mercy University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Gwynedd Mercy University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Gwynedd Mercy University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Gwynedd Mercy University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Gwynedd Mercy University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 920.0 Average ACT 20.0 Average GPA 3.16

Is your high school GPA good enough for Gwynedd Mercy University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Gwynedd Mercy University is 3.16 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Gwynedd Mercy University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.