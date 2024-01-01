Will you get into Hampton University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Hampton University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Hampton University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Hampton University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Hampton University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Hampton University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1015.0 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.34

Is your high school GPA good enough for Hampton University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Hampton University is 3.34 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Hampton University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.