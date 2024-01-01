Will you get into Hawaii Pacific University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Hawaii Pacific University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Hawaii Pacific University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Hawaii Pacific University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Hawaii Pacific University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Hawaii Pacific University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.43
Is your high school GPA good enough for Hawaii Pacific University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Hawaii Pacific University is 3.43 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Hawaii Pacific University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Hawaii Pacific University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Hawaii Pacific University
Will I get into Hawaii Pacific University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Hawaii Pacific University
Will I get into Hawaii Pacific University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Hawaii Pacific University
Will I get into Hawaii Pacific University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at Hawaii Pacific University
Will I get into Hawaii Pacific University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at Hawaii Pacific University
Will I get into Hawaii Pacific University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 39% chance of getting accepted at Hawaii Pacific University
Will I get into Hawaii Pacific University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Hawaii Pacific University
Will I get into Hawaii Pacific University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Hawaii Pacific University