Will you get into Hawaii Pacific University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Hawaii Pacific University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Hawaii Pacific University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Hawaii Pacific University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Hawaii Pacific University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Hawaii Pacific University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.43

Is your high school GPA good enough for Hawaii Pacific University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Hawaii Pacific University is 3.43 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Hawaii Pacific University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.