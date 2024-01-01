Hawaii Pacific University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
At Hawaii Pacific University, 15.15% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
Can you transfer into Hawaii Pacific University
What are the transfer requirements for Hawaii Pacific University?
Hawaii Pacific University requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of Some
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Recommended of All
|Interview
|Recommended of All
|Standardized Test Scores
|Recommended of All
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Recommended of All
In addition to the above requirements, Hawaii Pacific University also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
Hawaii Pacific University requires a minimum of 24 credits.
What are Hawaii Pacific University’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Hawaii Pacific University transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|August 15
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for Hawaii Pacific University transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to Hawaii Pacific University on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is Hawaii Pacific University’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, Hawaii Pacific University received 1109 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 849 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Hawaii Pacific University is 76.56%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Hawaii Pacific University. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 849 accepted transfer students, 355 students enrolled - that means the yield was 41.81%.
Hawaii Pacific University accepts 77 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the Hawaii Pacific University transfer GPA requirements?
Hawaii Pacific University requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, Hawaii Pacific University requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.75.
Additional Transfer Info for Hawaii Pacific University
Hawaii Pacific University has noted the additional policies: N/A.
Will you enjoy transferring to Hawaii Pacific University?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Hawaii Pacific University.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Honolulu...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at Hawaii Pacific University is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Final Verdict: How to transfer into Hawaii Pacific University
Hawaii Pacific University accepts 76.56% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into Hawaii Pacific University, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.43 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.57. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Hawaii Pacific University students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|500
|600
|550
|SAT Reading
|520
|620
|570
|2018 Total SAT Score
|1020
|1220
|1120
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|19
|29
|24
|ACT Reading
|18
|26
|22
|2018 Total ACT Score
|37
|55
|46
Hawaii Pacific University’s average SAT score is 1120. To be a competitive applicant for Hawaii Pacific University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
What are the possible risks of transferring