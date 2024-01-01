Will you get into Heidelberg University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Heidelburg College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Heidelburg College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Heidelburg College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Heidelburg College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Heidelberg University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1055.0
|Average ACT
|22.0
|Average GPA
|3.41
Is your high school GPA good enough for Heidelburg College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Heidelburg College is 3.41 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Heidelburg College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Heidelburg College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 74% chance of getting accepted at Heidelberg University
Will I get into Heidelburg College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Heidelberg University
Will I get into Heidelburg College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Heidelberg University
Will I get into Heidelburg College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at Heidelberg University
Will I get into Heidelburg College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at Heidelberg University
Will I get into Heidelburg College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at Heidelberg University
Will I get into Heidelburg College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Heidelberg University
Will I get into Heidelburg College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Heidelberg University