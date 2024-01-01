Will you get into Heidelberg University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Heidelburg College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Heidelburg College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Heidelburg College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Heidelburg College.

School Average Average SAT 1055.0 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.41

Is your high school GPA good enough for Heidelburg College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Heidelburg College is 3.41 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Heidelburg College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.