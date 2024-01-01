Will you get into Hiram College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Hiram.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Hiram’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Hiram Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Hiram.

For a more detailed breakdown of Hiram College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1024.0 Average ACT 23.5 Average GPA 3.37

Is your high school GPA good enough for Hiram?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Hiram is 3.37 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Hiram is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.