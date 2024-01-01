Will you get into Hiram College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Hiram.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Hiram’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Hiram Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Hiram.
For a more detailed breakdown of Hiram College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1024.0
|Average ACT
|23.5
|Average GPA
|3.37
Is your high school GPA good enough for Hiram?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Hiram is 3.37 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Hiram is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Hiram with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at Hiram College
-
Will I get into Hiram with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at Hiram College
-
Will I get into Hiram with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at Hiram College
-
Will I get into Hiram with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 73% chance of getting accepted at Hiram College
-
Will I get into Hiram with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at Hiram College
-
Will I get into Hiram with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 42% chance of getting accepted at Hiram College
-
Will I get into Hiram with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at Hiram College
-
Will I get into Hiram with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 11% chance of getting accepted at Hiram College