Will you get into Jacksonville State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Jacksonville State University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Jacksonville State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Jacksonville State University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Jacksonville State University.

School Average Average SAT 995.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.53

Is your high school GPA good enough for Jacksonville State University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Jacksonville State University is 3.53 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Jacksonville State University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.