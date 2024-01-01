Will you get into Johnson C Smith University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into JCSU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for JCSU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

JCSU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into JCSU.

For a more detailed breakdown of Johnson C Smith University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 790.0 Average ACT 16.5 Average GPA 2.79

Is your high school GPA good enough for JCSU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at JCSU is 2.79 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

JCSU does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.