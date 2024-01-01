Will you get into Johnson C Smith University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into JCSU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for JCSU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
JCSU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into JCSU.
For a more detailed breakdown of Johnson C Smith University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|790.0
|Average ACT
|16.5
|Average GPA
|2.79
Is your high school GPA good enough for JCSU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at JCSU is 2.79 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
JCSU does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into JCSU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Johnson C Smith University
Will I get into JCSU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 84% chance of getting accepted at Johnson C Smith University
Will I get into JCSU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 78% chance of getting accepted at Johnson C Smith University
Will I get into JCSU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Johnson C Smith University
Will I get into JCSU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 88% chance of getting accepted at Johnson C Smith University
Will I get into JCSU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Johnson C Smith University
Will I get into JCSU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at Johnson C Smith University
Will I get into JCSU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at Johnson C Smith University