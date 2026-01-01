Johnson University Florida Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Johnson University Florida.
For a more detailed breakdown of Johnson University Florida admissions requirements read here.
Will you get into Johnson University Florida?
This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at thousands of universities.
Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages.
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Johnson University Florida.
For a more detailed breakdown of Johnson University Florida admissions requirements read here.
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Johnson University Florida.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Johnson University Florida’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2026.
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Johnson University Florida is 3.09 on a 4.0 scale. (You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Johnson University Florida is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Our tool is designed to give you personalized, data-driven insights in just minutes.
No guessing, no stress—just real answers based on your unique profile.
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 81% chance of getting accepted at Johnson University Florida
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at Johnson University Florida
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Johnson University Florida
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 89% chance of getting accepted at Johnson University Florida
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at Johnson University Florida
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at Johnson University Florida
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Johnson University Florida
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 21% chance of getting accepted at Johnson University Florida
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