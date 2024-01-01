Will you get accepted?

Johnson University Florida Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Johnson University Florida.

Johnson University Florida chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. At Johnson University Florida, 10.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone.

What are the transfer requirements for Johnson University Florida? Johnson University Florida requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Johnson University Florida also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Johnson University Florida requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Johnson University Florida’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Johnson University Florida transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Johnson University Florida’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Johnson University Florida received 133 transfer applicants. The school accepted 87 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Johnson University Florida is 65.41%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Johnson University Florida. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Johnson University Florida transfer GPA requirements? Johnson University Florida requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Johnson University Florida requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for Johnson University Florida Johnson University Florida has noted the additional policies: N/A.

There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Johnson University Florida. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don't worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you're drawn to Kissimmee... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you're already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Johnson University Florida is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Johnson University Florida Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Johnson University Florida website for more info.

Johnson University Florida accepts 65.41% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Johnson University Florida, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.09 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.21. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Johnson University Florida students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 400 530 465 SAT Reading 460 560 510 2018 Total SAT Score 860 1090 975 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 15 19 17 ACT Reading 15 22 18 2018 Total ACT Score 30 41 35 Johnson University Florida’s average SAT score is 975. To be a competitive applicant for Johnson University Florida your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

