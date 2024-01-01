Will you get into Judson University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Judson University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Judson University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Judson University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Judson University.

School Average Average SAT 1065.0 Average ACT 23.5 Average GPA 3.44

Is your high school GPA good enough for Judson University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Judson University is 3.44 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Judson University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.