Will you get into Judson University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Judson University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Judson University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Judson University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Judson University.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1065.0
|Average ACT
|23.5
|Average GPA
|3.44
Is your high school GPA good enough for Judson University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Judson University is 3.44 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Judson University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Judson University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 73% chance of getting accepted at Judson University
-
Will I get into Judson University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at Judson University
-
Will I get into Judson University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at Judson University
-
Will I get into Judson University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at Judson University
-
Will I get into Judson University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at Judson University
-
Will I get into Judson University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 39% chance of getting accepted at Judson University
-
Will I get into Judson University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at Judson University
-
Will I get into Judson University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Judson University