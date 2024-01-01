Will you get into Kansas City Art Institute?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Kansas City Art Institute’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Kansas City Art Institute Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Kansas City Art Institute.

School Average Average SAT 1085.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.34

Is your high school GPA good enough for Kansas City Art Institute?

This is a solid GPA, and Kansas City Art Institute is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.