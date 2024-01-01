Will you get accepted?

Kansas City Art Institute Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Kansas City Art Institute.

Kansas City Art Institute chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Kansas City Art Institute, 18.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Kansas City Art Institute, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Kansas City Art Institute? Kansas City Art Institute requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Recommended of All Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Kansas City Art Institute also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Kansas City Art Institute requires a minimum of 4 credits.

What are Kansas City Art Institute’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Kansas City Art Institute transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline January 10 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Kansas City Art Institute’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Kansas City Art Institute received 168 transfer applicants. The school accepted 114 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Kansas City Art Institute is 67.86%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Kansas City Art Institute. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Kansas City Art Institute transfer GPA requirements? Kansas City Art Institute requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Kansas City Art Institute requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for Kansas City Art Institute Kansas City Art Institute has noted the additional policies: N/A.

There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Kansas City Art Institute. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don't worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you're drawn to Kansas City... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you're already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community. Finding success at Kansas City Art Institute is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Kansas City Art Institute Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Kansas City Art Institute website for more info.

Kansas City Art Institute accepts 67.86% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Kansas City Art Institute, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.34 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.47. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Kansas City Art Institute students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 440 590 515 SAT Reading 500 640 570 2018 Total SAT Score 940 1230 1085 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 18 25 21 ACT Reading 22 26 24 2018 Total ACT Score 40 51 45 Kansas City Art Institute’s average SAT score is 1085. To be a competitive applicant for Kansas City Art Institute your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

