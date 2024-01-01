Will you get accepted?

This is the complete guide for transferring to K-State.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. At K-State, 28.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Kansas State University (KSU), click here

What are the transfer requirements for K-State? K-State requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Recommended of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, K-State also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. K-State requires a minimum of 30 credits.

What are Kansas State University (KSU)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down K-State transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline rolling Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Kansas State University (KSU)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, K-State received 2067 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1734 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for K-State is 83.89%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into K-State. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Kansas State University (KSU) transfer GPA requirements? K-State requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, K-State requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for K-State K-State has noted the additional policies: N/A.

There are a lot of reasons to transfer to K-State. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don't worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you're drawn to Manhattan... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you're already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community. Finding success at K-State is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into K-State Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the K-State website for more info.

K-State accepts 83.89% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into K-State, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.55 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.69. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of K-State students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 510 650 580 SAT Reading 510 660 585 2018 Total SAT Score 1020 1310 1165 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 21 27 24 ACT Reading 21 29 25 2018 Total ACT Score 42 56 49 Kansas State University (KSU)’s average SAT score is 1165. To be a competitive applicant for Kansas State University (KSU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

