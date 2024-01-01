Will you get into Kentucky State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into KY State.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for KY State’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

KY State Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into KY State.

School Average Average SAT 940.0 Average ACT 19.5 Average GPA 2.75

Is your high school GPA good enough for KY State?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at KY State is 2.75 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

KY State does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.