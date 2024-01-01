Will you get into Kentucky State University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into KY State.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for KY State’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
KY State Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into KY State.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|940.0
|Average ACT
|19.5
|Average GPA
|2.75
Is your high school GPA good enough for KY State?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at KY State is 2.75 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
KY State does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into KY State with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 82% chance of getting accepted at Kentucky State University
Will I get into KY State with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at Kentucky State University
Will I get into KY State with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at Kentucky State University
Will I get into KY State with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Kentucky State University
Will I get into KY State with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 90% chance of getting accepted at Kentucky State University
Will I get into KY State with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 74% chance of getting accepted at Kentucky State University
Will I get into KY State with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at Kentucky State University
Will I get into KY State with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at Kentucky State University