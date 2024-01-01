Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Kentucky State University

Will you enjoy Kentucky State University as a transfer student?

Kentucky State University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to KY State. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to KY State.

Kentucky State University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At KY State, 33.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Kentucky State University, click here

Can you transfer into Kentucky State University Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for KY State? KY State requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, KY State also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. KY State requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are Kentucky State University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down KY State transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Kentucky State University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, KY State received 470 transfer applicants. The school accepted 170 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for KY State is 36.17%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into KY State. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Kentucky State University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 170 accepted transfer students, 88 students enrolled - that means the yield was 51.76%. KY State accepts 37 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the Kentucky State University transfer GPA requirements? KY State requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, KY State requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for KY State KY State has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to KY State? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to KY State. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Frankfort... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at KY State is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to KY State then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into KY State Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the KY State website for more info.

KY State accepts 36.17% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into KY State, you should have a current GPA of at least 2.75 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 2.86. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of KY State students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 345 465 405 SAT Reading 405 480 442 2018 Total SAT Score 750 945 847 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 17 21 19 ACT Reading 15 21 18 2018 Total ACT Score 32 42 37 Kentucky State University’s average SAT score is 847. To be a competitive applicant for Kentucky State University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Kentucky State University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College