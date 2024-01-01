Will you get into Kuyper College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Kuyper College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Kuyper College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Kuyper College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Kuyper College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Kuyper College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 482.5 Average ACT 21.5 Average GPA 2.98

Is your high school GPA good enough for Kuyper College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Kuyper College is 2.98 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Kuyper College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.