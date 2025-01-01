Le Moyne College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Le Moyne College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Le Moyne College admissions requirements read here.

School Average

SAT
980.0 - 1170.0
ACT
21.0 - 25.0
GPA
3.6

Will you get into Le Moyne College?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Le Moyne College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2025.

Is your high school GPA good enough for Le Moyne College

Is your high school GPA good enough for Le Moyne College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Le Moyne College is 3.6 on a 4.0 scale. (You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Le Moyne College is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.

Common SAT Questions and Comparisons

Will I get into Le Moyne College with a 1400 SAT score?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 73% chance of getting accepted at Le Moyne College

Will I get into Le Moyne College with a 1200 SAT score?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Le Moyne College

Will I get into Le Moyne College with a 1100 SAT score?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at Le Moyne College

Will I get into Le Moyne College with a 3.9 GPA?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Le Moyne College

Will I get into Le Moyne College with a 3.5 GPA?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Le Moyne College

Will I get into Le Moyne College with a 3.2 GPA?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at Le Moyne College

Will I get into Le Moyne College with a 3.0 GPA?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at Le Moyne College

Will I get into Le Moyne College with a 2.5 GPA?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Le Moyne College

