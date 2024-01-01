Will you get into Lesley University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Lesley University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Lesley University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Lesley University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Lesley University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Lesley University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1065.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.24

Is your high school GPA good enough for Lesley University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Lesley University is 3.24 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Lesley University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.