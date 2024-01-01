Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Lesley University

Will you enjoy Lesley University as a transfer student?

Lesley University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Lesley University. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Lesley University.

Lesley University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Lesley University, 7.88% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Lesley University, click here

Can you transfer into Lesley University Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Lesley University? Lesley University requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Recommended of All Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Lesley University also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Lesley University requires a minimum of 120 credits.

What are Lesley University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Lesley University transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Lesley University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Lesley University received 473 transfer applicants. The school accepted 322 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Lesley University is 68.08%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Lesley University. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Lesley University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 322 accepted transfer students, 132 students enrolled - that means the yield was 40.99%. Lesley University accepts 69 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the Lesley University transfer GPA requirements? Lesley University requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Lesley University requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for Lesley University Lesley University has noted the additional policies: Secondary school transcript required for transfer applicants with less than 60 college semester hours. Portfolio required for College of Art and Design applicants.One recommendation from a professor required..

Will you enjoy transferring to Lesley University? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Lesley University. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Cambridge... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Lesley University is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Lesley University then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Lesley University Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Lesley University website for more info.

Lesley University accepts 68.08% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Lesley University, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.24 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.37. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Lesley University students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 470 560 515 SAT Reading 490 600 545 2018 Total SAT Score 960 1160 1060 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 21 29 25 ACT Reading 19 26 22 2018 Total ACT Score 40 55 47 Lesley University’s average SAT score is 1060. To be a competitive applicant for Lesley University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Lesley University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College