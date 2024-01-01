Will you get into Lewis & Clark College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Lewis and Clark College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Lewis and Clark College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Lewis and Clark College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Lewis and Clark College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Lewis & Clark College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.9
Is your high school GPA good enough for Lewis and Clark College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Lewis and Clark College is 3.9 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Lewis and Clark College is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
