Will you get into Lincoln Christian University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Lincoln Christian University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Lincoln Christian University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Lincoln Christian University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Lincoln Christian University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Lincoln Christian University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 850.0 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.4

Is your high school GPA good enough for Lincoln Christian University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Lincoln Christian University is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Lincoln Christian University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.