Lincoln Memorial University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Lincoln Memorial University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Lincoln Memorial University admissions requirements read here.
Will you get into Lincoln Memorial University?
This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at thousands of universities.
Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages.
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Lincoln Memorial University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Lincoln Memorial University admissions requirements read here.
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Lincoln Memorial University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Lincoln Memorial University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2025.
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Lincoln Memorial University is 3.22 on a 4.0 scale. (You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Lincoln Memorial University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Our tool is designed to give you personalized, data-driven insights in just minutes.
No guessing, no stress—just real answers based on your unique profile.
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at Lincoln Memorial University
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Lincoln Memorial University
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Lincoln Memorial University
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 81% chance of getting accepted at Lincoln Memorial University
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at Lincoln Memorial University
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at Lincoln Memorial University
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 39% chance of getting accepted at Lincoln Memorial University
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 16% chance of getting accepted at Lincoln Memorial University
Whether you're just starting to think about college or deep in the application process, we’ve
got the tools to help you succeed. Join thousands of students who trust us to get them closer
to their dream schools.
We're happy to see you again 😊