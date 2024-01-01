Will you get into Lincoln University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Lincoln University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Lincoln University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Lincoln University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Lincoln University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Lincoln University admissions requirements

School Average Average SAT 835.0 Average ACT 17.0 Average GPA 2.93

Is your high school GPA good enough for Lincoln University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Lincoln University is 2.93 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Lincoln University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.