Will you get into Louisiana College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Louisiana College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Louisiana College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Louisiana College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Louisiana College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Louisiana College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|910.0
|Average ACT
|20.5
|Average GPA
|3.32
Is your high school GPA good enough for Louisiana College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Louisiana College is 3.32 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Louisiana College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Louisiana College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 85% chance of getting accepted at Louisiana College
Will I get into Louisiana College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 74% chance of getting accepted at Louisiana College
Will I get into Louisiana College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at Louisiana College
Will I get into Louisiana College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at Louisiana College
Will I get into Louisiana College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Louisiana College
Will I get into Louisiana College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at Louisiana College
Will I get into Louisiana College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at Louisiana College
Will I get into Louisiana College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 12% chance of getting accepted at Louisiana College