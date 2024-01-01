Will you get into Louisiana College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Louisiana College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Louisiana College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Louisiana College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Louisiana College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Louisiana College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 910.0 Average ACT 20.5 Average GPA 3.32

Is your high school GPA good enough for Louisiana College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Louisiana College is 3.32 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Louisiana College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.