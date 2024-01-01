Will you get into Lynchburg College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Lynchburg.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Lynchburg’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Lynchburg Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Lynchburg.

For a more detailed breakdown of Lynchburg College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1015.0 Average ACT 21.5 Average GPA 3.4

Is your high school GPA good enough for Lynchburg?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Lynchburg is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Lynchburg is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.