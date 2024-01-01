Will you get into Lynn University?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Lynn University Fighting Knights’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Lynn University Fighting Knights Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Lynn University Fighting Knights.

School Average Average SAT 992.5 Average ACT 21.5 Average GPA 3.08

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Lynn University Fighting Knights is 3.08 on a 4.0 scale.

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Lynn University Fighting Knights is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.