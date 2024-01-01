Will you get into Malone University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Malone University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Malone University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Malone University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Malone University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Malone University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1024.5
|Average ACT
|22.0
|Average GPA
|3.3
Is your high school GPA good enough for Malone University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Malone University is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
Malone University does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
