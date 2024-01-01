Will you get into Manhattan College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Manhattan College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Manhattan College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Manhattan College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Manhattan College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Manhattan College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1090.0 Average ACT 24.5 Average GPA 3.4

Is your high school GPA good enough for Manhattan College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Manhattan College is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Manhattan College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.