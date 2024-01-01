Will you get into Maranatha Baptist University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into MBBC Maranatha College Maranatha Maranatha Baptist College Maranatha Bible College Maranatha Baptist Bible College Marantha Maranatha University Maranatha Baptist University MBU Maranatha Bible University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for MBBC Maranatha College Maranatha Maranatha Baptist College Maranatha Bible College Maranatha Baptist Bible College Marantha Maranatha University Maranatha Baptist University MBU Maranatha Bible University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

MBBC Maranatha College Maranatha Maranatha Baptist College Maranatha Bible College Maranatha Baptist Bible College Marantha Maranatha University Maranatha Baptist University MBU Maranatha Bible University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into MBBC Maranatha College Maranatha Maranatha Baptist College Maranatha Bible College Maranatha Baptist Bible College Marantha Maranatha University Maranatha Baptist University MBU Maranatha Bible University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Maranatha Baptist University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.52

Is your high school GPA good enough for MBBC Maranatha College Maranatha Maranatha Baptist College Maranatha Bible College Maranatha Baptist Bible College Marantha Maranatha University Maranatha Baptist University MBU Maranatha Bible University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at MBBC Maranatha College Maranatha Maranatha Baptist College Maranatha Bible College Maranatha Baptist Bible College Marantha Maranatha University Maranatha Baptist University MBU Maranatha Bible University is 3.52 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and MBBC Maranatha College Maranatha Maranatha Baptist College Maranatha Bible College Maranatha Baptist Bible College Marantha Maranatha University Maranatha Baptist University MBU Maranatha Bible University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.