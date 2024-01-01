Will you get into Mars Hill University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Mars Hill University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Mars Hill University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Mars Hill University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Mars Hill University.

School Average Average SAT 900.0 Average ACT 19.5 Average GPA 3.56

Is your high school GPA good enough for Mars Hill University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Mars Hill University is 3.56 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Mars Hill University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.