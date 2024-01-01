Will you get into McKendree University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into McKendree University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for McKendree University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

McKendree University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into McKendree University.

School Average Average SAT 975.0 Average ACT 21.5 Average GPA 3.41

Is your high school GPA good enough for McKendree University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at McKendree University is 3.41 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and McKendree University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.