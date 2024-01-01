Will you get into Methodist University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Methodist.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Methodist’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Methodist Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Methodist.

For a more detailed breakdown of Methodist University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 960.0 Average ACT 20.0 Average GPA 3.58

Is your high school GPA good enough for Methodist?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Methodist is 3.58 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Methodist is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.