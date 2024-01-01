Will you get into Miami University-Oxford ?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Miami of Ohio.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Miami of Ohio’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Miami of Ohio Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Miami of Ohio.

School Average Average SAT 1240.0 Average ACT 28.0 Average GPA 3.78

Is your high school GPA good enough for Miami of Ohio?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Miami of Ohio is 3.78 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and Miami of Ohio is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.